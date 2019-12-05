L’università di Pisa pianterà 600 alberi per compensare le emissioni di CO2 prodotte per realizzare il Convegno sul clima
Il programma dell’appuntamento del 6 dicembre al Centro Congressi "Le Benedettine"
[5 Dicembre 2019]
Per compensare le emissioni di CO2 prodotte per realizzare una giornata di studi sul cambiamento climatico che si svolgerà venerdì 6 dicembre dalle 9 alle 18 al Centro Congressi “Le Benedettine” (Piazza S. Paolo a Ripa D’Arno, 16), l’università di Pisa pianterà 600 alberi – lecci e altre specie autoctone – al Centro di ricerche agro-ambientali Enrico Avanzi a San Piero a Grado e in altre aree verdi dell’Università.
il professore Giacomo Lorenzini del Centro interdipartimentale di ricerca per lo studio degli effetti del cambiamento climatico dell’università di Pis, spiega: «Abbiamo organizzato l’evento secondo una logica “carbon neutral”. L giornata sarà una importante opportunità di confronto per i numerosi ricercatori dell’Ateneo impegnati sul tema del cambiamento climatico a partire da diverse discipline, dalla medicina alla biologia ambientale, dalle scienze veterinarie all’economia, dalla geologia alle scienze agrarie».
La partecipazione al convegno è libera fino a esaurimento posti. L’evento sarà inoltre trasmesso in diretta streaming sul canale YouTube “MediaEventi Unipi”, all’indirizzo: https://www.youtube.com/c/mediaeventiunipi/live.
Ecco il programma completo in inglese:
Conference opening remarks
Opening reports
The humanities yard of the Anthropocene. Carla Benedetti
GHG emissions in industrial activities: the role of technologies for their management and reduction. Federica Barontini, Chiara Galletti, Cristiano Nicolella, Leonardo Tognotti
Session 1: Effects on human health
Psychological mechanisms for gaining awareness of (and reacting to) climate change challenges: emotional levers for cognitive remodeling. Sergio Frumento, Angelo Gemignani, Danilo Menicucci
Impact of climate change on pollen allergy and respiratory health in children. Maria Elisa Di Cicco, Maria Giovanna Marchi, Sofia D’Elios, Pasquale Comberiati, Diego Peroni
Water heating and new bacteria: emerging infections in healthcare facilities. Michele Totaro, Beatrice Casini, Costanza Bisordi, Tommaso Mariotti, Lorenzo Frendo, Paola Valentini, Gaetano Privitera, Angelo Baggiani
May climate change allow the spread of the Asian tiger mosquito, vector of viruses, in central Europe? Stefano Bedini, Priscilla Farina, Barbara Conti
Arthropod-borne diseases: spreading of pathogens transmitted by hematophagous arthropods of human and veterinary concern. Valentina Virginia Ebani
Session 2: Effects on animal health
Genomic adaptation of Mediterranean and Alpine local cattle breeds to the climate variables. Roberta Ciampolini
Agroforestry system for mitigation and adaptation to climate change: effects on animal welfare and productivity. Marcello Mele, Alberto Mantino, Daniele Antichi, Marco Mazzoncini, Giorgio Ragaglini, Alice Cappucci, Andrea Serra, Francesco Pelleri, Piermario Chiarabaglio, Giustino Mezzalira, Enrico Bonari
The effects of climate change on livestock production systems: the cases of mycotoxins in animal feed and animal heat stress. Fabio Labanca, Arianna Raimondi, Marco Fontanelli, Claudia Pisuttu, Giovanni Rallo, Francesca Galli, Giuseppe Conte, Elisa Pellegrini
Session 3: Effects on agroecosystems
Organic farming systems for adaptation to and mitigation of climate change: effects on soil fertility and resource use efficiency. Marco Mazzoncini, Daniele Antichi, Massimo Sbrana, Paolo Bàrberi, Stefano Carlesi, Lorenzo Gabriele Tramacere, Marcello Mele
The phenological phases monitoring of perennial species as a marker of environmental changes: the case-study of apricots grown in the Tyrrhenian coastal area at the experimental fields of Pisa University. Susanna Bartolini, Rossano Massai, Calogero Iacona, Rolando Guerriero, Raffaella Viti
Sustainable management of water and soil in olive orchards and vineyards under climate change. Giovanni Caruso, Giacomo Palai, Claudio D’Onofrio, Riccardo Gucci
The effects of global change on UV radiation increase and its consequences on Andean crops. Lorenzo Guglielminetti, Thais Huarancca Reyesa
Agroforestry systems for adaptation to and mitigation of climate change: effects on soil fertility. Daniele Antichi, Marco Mazzoncini, Lorenzo Gabriele Tramacere, Massimo Sbrana, Paolo Bàrberi, Anna-Camilla Moonen, Stefano Carlesi, Alberto Mantino, Giorgio Ragaglini, Marcello Mele
Agrohydrological sensing and modelling for the analysis of drought and mitigation actions: The experience of the AgrHySMo laboratory. Giovanni Rallo, Andrea Sbrana, Àngela Puig-Sirera
The use of red species for urban ‘greening’ in the age of climate change. Marco Landi, Ermes Lo Piccolo, Elisa Pellegrini, Giovanni Agati, Cristiana Giordano, Tommaso Giordani, Giacomo Lorenzini, Fernando Malorgio, Rossano Massai, Cristina Nali, Giovanni Rallo, Damiano Remorini, Paolo Vernieri, Lucia Guidi
Session 4: Effects on natural biosystems
Sensitivity of wild plants to climate change. Gianni Bedini, Giovanni Astuti, Angelino Carta, Daniela Ciccarelli, Marco D’Antraccoli, David Dolci, Lorenzo Peruzzi
Ecophysiological research on Mediterranean natural plants in a changing environment. Carlo Sorce, Stefania Bottega, Daniela Ciccarelli, Carmelina Spanò, Nicoletta Magrini, Andrea Scartazza
Climate change, ozone and plant life. Lorenzo Cotrozzi, Elisa Pellegrini, Cristina Nali, Giacomo Lorenzini
Dune habitats vulnerability to the climate change. Andrea Bertacchi, Maurizio Cutini, Bruno Paura
Biological responses to aridity in Mediterranean ecosystems: stress and adaptation in mosses and lichens. Luca Paoli, Erika Bellini, Luigi Sanità di Toppi
An integrated study for paleoclimate reconstructions in a threatened habitat: the Malagasy littoral humid forest. Sergio Tofanelli, Stefania Bertoncini, Jacopo D’Ercole, Cristian Capelli, Giuseppe Donati
Session 5: Effects on geological processes
Italian glaciers, sensitive sentinels of climate change. Carlo Baroni, Maria Cristina Salvatore, Linda Alderighi, Simona Gennaro
Dendrochronological studies to reconstruct last millennium climatic variations in the Central Italian Alps. Riccardo Cerrato, Maria Cristina Salvatore, Carlo Baroni
Permafrost and climate change: the South-Western Alps perspective. Adriano Ribolini
Ancient interglacials as analogues of the present: reconstructing the past variability for understanding and modelling the future climate. Eleonora Regattieri, Giovanni Zanchetta, Russell N. Drysdale, Biagio Giaccio
Climatic instability and drier phases in the central Mediterranean in the last thousands of years: lessons from the past to understand future changes. Giovanni Zanchetta, Eleonora Regattieri, Ilaria Isola, Russell N. Drysdale, Monica Bini
Session 6: Effects on marine environment
Legal aspects of the marine science on climate change. Claudia Cinelli
Sea level rise scenarios in a changing climate. Learning from the past to predict the future. Matteo Vacchi, Marta Pappalardo
Session 7: Economic, social and political issues
The Antropocene: between scientific controversy and political ambiguity. Luigi Pellizzoni
The provision of public goods by Agri-environmental-climatic policies. Fabio Bartolini, Daniele Vergamini, Maria Andreoli
Societal transition for a sustainable economy. Simone D’Alessandro, André Cieplinski, Tiziano Distefano, Pietro Guarnieri
Banks and climate change: “the state of the art”. Paola Ferretti
Flood risk: financing for resilience using insurance adaptive schemes. Andrea Jonathan Pagano, Francesco Romagnoli, Emanuele Vannucci
Welfare state and ecological crisis: action-research perspectives towards sustainable social policies. Matteo Villa