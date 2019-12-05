L’università di Pisa pianterà 600 alberi per compensare le emissioni di CO2 prodotte per realizzare il Convegno sul clima

Il programma dell’appuntamento del 6 dicembre al Centro Congressi "Le Benedettine"

[5 Dicembre 2019]

Per compensare le emissioni di CO2 prodotte per realizzare una giornata di studi sul cambiamento climatico che si svolgerà venerdì 6 dicembre dalle 9 alle 18 al Centro Congressi “Le Benedettine” (Piazza S. Paolo a Ripa D’Arno, 16), l’università di Pisa pianterà 600 alberi – lecci e altre specie autoctone – al Centro di ricerche agro-ambientali Enrico Avanzi a San Piero a Grado e in altre aree verdi dell’Università.

il professore Giacomo Lorenzini del Centro interdipartimentale di ricerca per lo studio degli effetti del cambiamento climatico dell’università di Pis, spiega: «Abbiamo organizzato l’evento secondo una logica “carbon neutral”. L giornata sarà una importante opportunità di confronto per i numerosi ricercatori dell’Ateneo impegnati sul tema del cambiamento climatico a partire da diverse discipline, dalla medicina alla biologia ambientale, dalle scienze veterinarie all’economia, dalla geologia alle scienze agrarie».

La partecipazione al convegno è libera fino a esaurimento posti. L’evento sarà inoltre trasmesso in diretta streaming sul canale YouTube “MediaEventi Unipi”, all’indirizzo: https://www.youtube.com/c/mediaeventiunipi/live.

Ecco il programma completo in inglese:

Conference opening remarks

Opening reports

The humanities yard of the Anthropocene. Carla Benedetti

GHG emissions in industrial activities: the role of technologies for their management and reduction. Federica Barontini, Chiara Galletti, Cristiano Nicolella, Leonardo Tognotti

Session 1: Effects on human health

Psychological mechanisms for gaining awareness of (and reacting to) climate change challenges: emotional levers for cognitive remodeling. Sergio Frumento, Angelo Gemignani, Danilo Menicucci

Impact of climate change on pollen allergy and respiratory health in children. Maria Elisa Di Cicco, Maria Giovanna Marchi, Sofia D’Elios, Pasquale Comberiati, Diego Peroni

Water heating and new bacteria: emerging infections in healthcare facilities. Michele Totaro, Beatrice Casini, Costanza Bisordi, Tommaso Mariotti, Lorenzo Frendo, Paola Valentini, Gaetano Privitera, Angelo Baggiani

May climate change allow the spread of the Asian tiger mosquito, vector of viruses, in central Europe? Stefano Bedini, Priscilla Farina, Barbara Conti

Arthropod-borne diseases: spreading of pathogens transmitted by hematophagous arthropods of human and veterinary concern. Valentina Virginia Ebani

Session 2: Effects on animal health

Genomic adaptation of Mediterranean and Alpine local cattle breeds to the climate variables. Roberta Ciampolini

Agroforestry system for mitigation and adaptation to climate change: effects on animal welfare and productivity. Marcello Mele, Alberto Mantino, Daniele Antichi, Marco Mazzoncini, Giorgio Ragaglini, Alice Cappucci, Andrea Serra, Francesco Pelleri, Piermario Chiarabaglio, Giustino Mezzalira, Enrico Bonari

The effects of climate change on livestock production systems: the cases of mycotoxins in animal feed and animal heat stress. Fabio Labanca, Arianna Raimondi, Marco Fontanelli, Claudia Pisuttu, Giovanni Rallo, Francesca Galli, Giuseppe Conte, Elisa Pellegrini

Session 3: Effects on agroecosystems

Organic farming systems for adaptation to and mitigation of climate change: effects on soil fertility and resource use efficiency. Marco Mazzoncini, Daniele Antichi, Massimo Sbrana, Paolo Bàrberi, Stefano Carlesi, Lorenzo Gabriele Tramacere, Marcello Mele

The phenological phases monitoring of perennial species as a marker of environmental changes: the case-study of apricots grown in the Tyrrhenian coastal area at the experimental fields of Pisa University. Susanna Bartolini, Rossano Massai, Calogero Iacona, Rolando Guerriero, Raffaella Viti

Sustainable management of water and soil in olive orchards and vineyards under climate change. Giovanni Caruso, Giacomo Palai, Claudio D’Onofrio, Riccardo Gucci

The effects of global change on UV radiation increase and its consequences on Andean crops. Lorenzo Guglielminetti, Thais Huarancca Reyesa

Agroforestry systems for adaptation to and mitigation of climate change: effects on soil fertility. Daniele Antichi, Marco Mazzoncini, Lorenzo Gabriele Tramacere, Massimo Sbrana, Paolo Bàrberi, Anna-Camilla Moonen, Stefano Carlesi, Alberto Mantino, Giorgio Ragaglini, Marcello Mele

Agrohydrological sensing and modelling for the analysis of drought and mitigation actions: The experience of the AgrHySMo laboratory. Giovanni Rallo, Andrea Sbrana, Àngela Puig-Sirera

The use of red species for urban ‘greening’ in the age of climate change. Marco Landi, Ermes Lo Piccolo, Elisa Pellegrini, Giovanni Agati, Cristiana Giordano, Tommaso Giordani, Giacomo Lorenzini, Fernando Malorgio, Rossano Massai, Cristina Nali, Giovanni Rallo, Damiano Remorini, Paolo Vernieri, Lucia Guidi

Session 4: Effects on natural biosystems

Sensitivity of wild plants to climate change. Gianni Bedini, Giovanni Astuti, Angelino Carta, Daniela Ciccarelli, Marco D’Antraccoli, David Dolci, Lorenzo Peruzzi

Ecophysiological research on Mediterranean natural plants in a changing environment. Carlo Sorce, Stefania Bottega, Daniela Ciccarelli, Carmelina Spanò, Nicoletta Magrini, Andrea Scartazza

Climate change, ozone and plant life. Lorenzo Cotrozzi, Elisa Pellegrini, Cristina Nali, Giacomo Lorenzini

Dune habitats vulnerability to the climate change. Andrea Bertacchi, Maurizio Cutini, Bruno Paura

Biological responses to aridity in Mediterranean ecosystems: stress and adaptation in mosses and lichens. Luca Paoli, Erika Bellini, Luigi Sanità di Toppi

An integrated study for paleoclimate reconstructions in a threatened habitat: the Malagasy littoral humid forest. Sergio Tofanelli, Stefania Bertoncini, Jacopo D’Ercole, Cristian Capelli, Giuseppe Donati

Session 5: Effects on geological processes

Italian glaciers, sensitive sentinels of climate change. Carlo Baroni, Maria Cristina Salvatore, Linda Alderighi, Simona Gennaro

Dendrochronological studies to reconstruct last millennium climatic variations in the Central Italian Alps. Riccardo Cerrato, Maria Cristina Salvatore, Carlo Baroni

Permafrost and climate change: the South-Western Alps perspective. Adriano Ribolini

Ancient interglacials as analogues of the present: reconstructing the past variability for understanding and modelling the future climate. Eleonora Regattieri, Giovanni Zanchetta, Russell N. Drysdale, Biagio Giaccio

Climatic instability and drier phases in the central Mediterranean in the last thousands of years: lessons from the past to understand future changes. Giovanni Zanchetta, Eleonora Regattieri, Ilaria Isola, Russell N. Drysdale, Monica Bini

Session 6: Effects on marine environment

Legal aspects of the marine science on climate change. Claudia Cinelli

Sea level rise scenarios in a changing climate. Learning from the past to predict the future. Matteo Vacchi, Marta Pappalardo

Session 7: Economic, social and political issues

The Antropocene: between scientific controversy and political ambiguity. Luigi Pellizzoni

The provision of public goods by Agri-environmental-climatic policies. Fabio Bartolini, Daniele Vergamini, Maria Andreoli

Societal transition for a sustainable economy. Simone D’Alessandro, André Cieplinski, Tiziano Distefano, Pietro Guarnieri

Banks and climate change: “the state of the art”. Paola Ferretti

Flood risk: financing for resilience using insurance adaptive schemes. Andrea Jonathan Pagano, Francesco Romagnoli, Emanuele Vannucci

Welfare state and ecological crisis: action-research perspectives towards sustainable social policies. Matteo Villa